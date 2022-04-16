Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 178.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,091 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after acquiring an additional 349,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

