Head to Head Analysis: Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) vs. The Competition

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stabilis Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $77.17 million -$7.80 million -11.61 Stabilis Solutions Competitors $8.28 billion -$62.25 million 18.43

Stabilis Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Stabilis Solutions. Stabilis Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -10.11% -12.41% -9.07% Stabilis Solutions Competitors 3.97% 35.64% 2.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stabilis Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stabilis Solutions Competitors 298 821 782 22 2.27

Stabilis Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.56%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential downside of 4.46%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stabilis Solutions competitors beat Stabilis Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stabilis Solutions (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG. The Power Delivery segment provides power delivery solutions to the global energy industry through its subsidiary in Brazil and joint venture in China. The company was founded on October 21, 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

