Hord Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a market cap of $3.29 million and $655,653.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.19 or 0.07546655 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,299.05 or 1.00265084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052331 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.