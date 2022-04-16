HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. 9,556,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,652,858. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

