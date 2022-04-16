HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.07.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

