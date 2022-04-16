HYCON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $121,038.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $644,193.92 and $121,038.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001667 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.