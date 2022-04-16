IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$56.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on IGM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.

Shares of IGM stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 365,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,277. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.23. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$39.59 and a 52-week high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.08. The firm had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$894.00 million. Equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.6156992 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.15%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

