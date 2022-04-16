Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $346.47 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $532.33 or 0.01324440 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.19 or 0.07546655 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,299.05 or 1.00265084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052331 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

