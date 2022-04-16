ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $49,973.56 and approximately $2,949.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,411,777 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

