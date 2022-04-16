IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 169 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded down $13.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.33. 495,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.54.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

