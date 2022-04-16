IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 187 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.71.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $27.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $688.17. 1,103,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,801. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $838.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

