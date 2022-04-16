IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 53 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,164.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,260. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,221.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,967.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,923.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

