IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $253,513,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,869,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,415,674. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.