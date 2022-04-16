IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,438 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. 3,185,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

