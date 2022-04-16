IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,125,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,670,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average of $170.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

