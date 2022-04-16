IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.90 on Friday, reaching $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.61. The company has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

