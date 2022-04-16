IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average is $163.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

