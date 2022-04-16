IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 783 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,018 shares of company stock worth $20,153,238 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. 16,388,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,384,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $281.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

