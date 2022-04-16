Infosys (NYSE:INFY) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Infosys stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

