ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.30 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.30 ($16.63) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.80) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.41) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.62 ($14.80).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

