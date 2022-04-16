Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $704.95 Million

Brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to report $704.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $715.00 million and the lowest is $694.90 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

IBKR stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.29. 437,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,425. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 615,600 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after buying an additional 246,151 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 87,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.