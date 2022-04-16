Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 91,144 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $11.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $420.44. 2,587,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,062. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

