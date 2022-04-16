Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $386,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $130.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,283,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,247. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

