Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $360,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 9.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $6.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,164.60. The company had a trading volume of 91,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,260. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,221.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,967.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,922.35.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

