Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

TXG stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.88. 821,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,808. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.16.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

