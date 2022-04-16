Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RYT traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,483. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.48 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.