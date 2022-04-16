Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $227,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.62. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $386.02 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

