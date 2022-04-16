Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.50 on Friday, reaching $439.70. 4,410,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $406.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

