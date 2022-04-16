International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22. 15,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 40,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

