Intrust Bank NA Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $185.58 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.04 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.34 and a 200-day moving average of $190.81.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Sun Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.