Intrust Bank NA Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,498,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 36,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

