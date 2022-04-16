Intrust Bank NA Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $148.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average is $167.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

