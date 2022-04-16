Intrust Bank NA Purchases 1,959 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 147 ($1.92) in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

