Intrust Bank NA Sells 312 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average of $165.05. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

