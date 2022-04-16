Intrust Bank NA Sells 312 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average of $165.05. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

