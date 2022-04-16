Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
BATS JPST opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.
