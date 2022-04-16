Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 46.7% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter.

