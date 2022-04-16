Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 46.7% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.
