Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.73 and last traded at $85.63. Approximately 53,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78.

