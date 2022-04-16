iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,420 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 19.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.32% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $85,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,845,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $196,920,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.84. 627,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,923. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

