iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.39. 6,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 5,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

