Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

