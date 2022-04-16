JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSOS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4,275.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 730,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,982. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

