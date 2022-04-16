JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 288.1% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at $812,871,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 730,770 shares of company stock valued at $119,099,387. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $170.70. 5,123,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.96. The stock has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of -224.61 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

