JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $184,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after purchasing an additional 357,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,244,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $192.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

