JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

MO opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

