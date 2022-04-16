JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

TER opened at $106.02 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

