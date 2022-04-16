JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,777. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.