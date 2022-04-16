JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $467.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.