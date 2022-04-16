JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $52,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $44.77. 3,591,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,008. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

