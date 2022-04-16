Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Raised to $181.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $184.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average of $167.82.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

